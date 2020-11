Our Western Crawford County Big Brothers Big Sisters Play of the Night comes to us from Corry running back Landen Weis.

Weis’ third rushing touchdown of the first quarter covers 59 yards and six more points. That’s a way to close out the first quarter of play.

Corry would lead 27 to 7 after the first quarter. They would go on to beat Fairview in their season finale by the score of 55 to 7