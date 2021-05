This week’s edition of Friday Night Lights Play of the Night is from the Erie SeaWolves matchup against Akron.

With the bases loaded and one out and a 3-1 count, Angel DeJesus comes through with two strikeouts getting out of the jam and that kept it a three run game.

The Howlers have won three straight as they knock off the Rubberducks on Friday by the final score of 6 to 4.