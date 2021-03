Our top play of the night is from the PIAA Class 5A Quarterfinal game between Cathedral Prep and New Castle.

Down to the closing seconds, Ramblers were down two in the fourth and Liam Gala scored the tying basket.

The Ramblers went on to outscore the Hurricanes 8-6 in overtime to win it 52-50 and advance to Monday’s State Semifinal game.