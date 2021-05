This week’s edition of the Friday Night Lights Play of the Night is from Dylan Rosa, who wins the game for the Erie SeaWolves on the walk-off RBI Single.

Rosa tied the game in the 8th inning with a solo home run as part of Erie’s rally from down four runs.

The SeaWolves go on to win it 5-4 and move to 12-4 on the year, including a series victory in the process tonight.