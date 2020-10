Our Western Crawford County Big Brothers Big Sisters Play of the Night is from….

Erie High School’s Steve Smith, who had touchdown runs of 60 and 78 on the night even in a losing effort to Cathedral Prep.

Smith carried the ball 16 times for 238 yards and those two long scores for the Royals as they fell 41-22 to the ramblers in Friday night’s Region 9 rivalry showdown round two at Dollinger Field.