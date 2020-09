Our Western Crawford County Big Brothers, Big Sisters Play of the Night is from the General McLane and Harbor Creek match up.

This Lancer fumble was pretty crazy. A number of players had the chance to grab it, but it would end up in the end zone where Harbor Creek’s Marrick Bauer falls on it for the touchdown.

The Huskies move to 3-0 on the year with the 34-7 win over the Lancers.