Our Western Crawford county Big Brothers Play of the Night is from North East’s Late-game winner.

The inbound pass from Carter Hassenplug who throws it to Garrett Hein and he scores at the rim to put the Pickers up one point with .7 seconds to play.

North East would hang on to beat Girard 57-56 on the road and the 6-2 Pickers are in sole possession of first place in Region Three