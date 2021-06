This week’s edition of the Friday Night Lights Play of the Night is from the PIAA Class 2A Boys Volleyball Quarterfinal match between Meadville and North Catholic.

The Bulldogs’ Charlie Waid with the nasty kill in the third set.

As Meadville sweeps North Catholic to advance to the state semifinals, the 19-0 Bulldogs will face either Cochranton or York Suburban in the state semifinals on Tuesday