Our Western Crawford County Big Brothers Big Sisters Play of the Night is from the fantastic game between Meadville and Oil City.

With the Oilers trailing in the fourth quarter and pinned back at their own two yard line, Noah Petro gets the carry. Bounces out to the right side of the line, finds a seam and he is gone. 98 yards on the touchdown run! The Oilers stay undefeated with a 34 to 33 win over Meadville.