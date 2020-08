Our Western Crawford County Big Brothers-Big Sisters Play of the Night is from Thursday night’s Glenwood League championship game between Rambler Nine and the Erie Outlaws.

With his team leading 2-0, Scott Hess crushes a three-run home run giving Rambler Nine a 5-0 lead.

They went on to win the third and deciding game 14 to 2. Hess and Rambler Nine are your Glenwood League Champions for 2020.