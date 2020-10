Our Western Crawford County Big Brothers Big Sisters Play of the Night is from an abbreviated McDowell vs. Erie High contest.

Prior to the game, the Royals gave McDowell Head Coach Brad Orlando a game ball with the number 23 on it as Erie High shows their thoughts are with the Trojans and Johnny Heubel as he continues to recover from his head injury.

