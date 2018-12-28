Prep Beats Fairview; McDowell Boys Advance to Bethel Park Final and More

Breaking News
Boys Basketball

Fairview 33 Cathedral Prep 53 F  

General McLane 84 Chautauqua Lake (NY) 75 F  

Union City 40 Corry 49 F  

Hickory 81 Erie First Christian 57 F  

Jamestown 84 Iroquois 46 F  

Fort LeBoeuf 71 Mercer 55 F  

Mercyhurst Prep 53 Savannah Country Day (GA) 40 F  

McDowell 58 St. Francis DeSales (OH) 51 F  

Saegertown 55 Union-Rimersberg 61 F  

Maplewood 57 Youngsville 47 F/OT  


Girls Basketball

Hickory 34 Erie 30 F  

Fort LeBoeuf 69 Jamestown 20 F  

General McLane 59 Karns City 9 F  

Harbor Creek 63 Keystone 26 F  

West Geauga (OH) 41 McDowell 34 F  

West Middlesex 69 Meadville 29 F  

Northwestern 44 Mercer 29 F  

Notre Dame Academy (OH) 70 Mercyhurst Prep 26 F  

Warren 64 Oil City 17 F  

Archbishop Mitty (CA) 76 Villa 35 F  

