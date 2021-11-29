REPORT: LSU to hire Brian Kelly as next head football coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – According to multiple reports, LSU will hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly to be its next head football coach. Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel first reported LSU’s decision to hire Kelly to replace former head coach Ed Orgeron.
Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger tweeted the university’s decision to hire the Fighting Irish’s coach.
Sources tell WVLA/WGMB a private LSU jet was in South Bend last week, and the university had made several trips to Notre Dame throughout the season.
Hiring Kelly will come with controversy. In 2010, a Notre Dame student filming the Irish’s practice died, after falling off a hydraulic lift in due to weather conditions. According to ESPN, the student expressed discomfort with practice outside, but Kelly said he decided where practice would be.