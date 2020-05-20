Reports: NCAA to allow football, basketball activities to resume June 1

According to multiple reports, Penn State’s football and basketball teams could return to workouts next month.

First reported by Yahoo Sports, college football and basketball teams could begin voluntary team activities starting on June 1.

Sources: The NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, MBB and WBB to start June 1st and go through June 30th. There had been a moratorium on that through May 31st. Other sports will be acted on on a later date. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 20, 2020

NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, men’s and women’s basketball beginning June 1, sources told @Stadium. Also reported by Yahoo — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 20, 2020

What is a voluntary athletic activity? In short, it could be student-athlete led workouts or training.

The NCAA defines “voluntary activities” as the following:

“To be considered a “voluntary” activity, all the following conditions must be met:

The student-athlete must not be required to report back to a coach or other athletics

department staff member (e.g., strength coach, trainer, manager) any information relate

to the activity. In addition, non-coaching athletics department staff members who observe

the activity (e.g., strength coach, trainer, manager) may not report back to the student athlete’s coach any information related to the activity; [NOTE: Coaches may not observe voluntary activities.]

The activity must be initiated and requested solely by the student-athlete. Neither the

institution nor any athletics department staff member may require the student-athlete to

participate in the activity at any time;

The student-athlete’s attendance and participation in the activity (or lack thereof) may not

be recorded for the purposes of reporting such information to coaching staff members or

other student-athletes;

The student-athlete may not be subjected to penalty if he or she elects not to participate in

the activity. In addition, neither the institution nor any athletics department staff member

may provide recognition or incentives (e.g., awards) to a student-athlete based on his or

her attendance or performance in the activity.”