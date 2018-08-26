Sports

Saturday High School Football (8-25-18)

Erie High falls on the road, Cochranton drops home opener to Mercer

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 11:14 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 11:14 PM EDT

Saturday High School Football (8-25-18)

Saturday High School Football Scores:

McKeesport 45 - Erie High 26 (Woodland Hills Classic)

Mercer 21 - Cochranton 6

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected