Saturday High School Football (8-25-18)
Erie High falls on the road, Cochranton drops home opener to Mercer
Saturday High School Football Scores:
McKeesport 45 - Erie High 26 (Woodland Hills Classic)
Mercer 21 - Cochranton 6
