SeaWolves Beat Curve, Rain While Sabres Pick Dahlin Number One in FNL Part 1 (6-22-18)
Friday Night Lights (6-22-18)
EL:
Erie SeaWolves 9 - Altoona 3
MLB:
Arizona 2 - Pittsburgh 1 (F/13)
Cleveland 10 - Detroit 0
NPSL:
Cleveland SC 3 - Erie Commodores 2
NHL Draft:
Sabres select D Rasmus Dahlin #1 overall
