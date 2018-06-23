Sports

SeaWolves Beat Curve, Rain While Sabres Pick Dahlin Number One in FNL Part 1 (6-22-18)

EL:

Erie SeaWolves 9 - Altoona 3

 

MLB: 

Arizona 2 - Pittsburgh 1 (F/13)

Cleveland 10 - Detroit 0

 

NPSL:

Cleveland SC 3 - Erie Commodores 2

 

NHL Draft:

Sabres select D Rasmus Dahlin #1 overall

