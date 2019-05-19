SeaWolves Blasted 12-1 By Baysox in Hill’s Return to Lineup

The SeaWolves (19-19) dropped their third straight game as they fell 12-1 to the Bowie Baysox (15-26) on Saturday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

Erie jumped ahead in the top of the first inning against Bowie starter Hunter Harvey. Derek Hill, in his first game since suffering an abdominal contusion on Tuesday, belted the third pitch of the contest over the wall in left for a 1-0 lead. The home run was Hill’s fifth of the season as he established a new career-high in that category. Hill would go on to notch his first four-hit game of the season.

The Baysox quickly responded in the bottom of the first against Erie starter Alex Faedo. Ryan McKenna was hit by a pitch with one out and he scored on a two-out Ademar Rifaela base hit to make it a 1-1 game.

Bowie took the lead in the second as Ryan McKenna connected on a bases-loaded triple for a 4-1 advantage. The Baysox would never relinquish the lead.

In the last of the fifth, Rifaela connected on his second hit of the game, a solo home run to left for a 5-1 lead.

The Baysox scored six runs in in the last of the sixth off of Erie reliever Fernando Perez who would leave the inning with an apparent injury. Mason McCoy, Carlos Perez, T.J. Nichting, Jesmuel Valenin, Preson Palmeiro and Rifaela all had an RBI in the frame that saw Bowie send 11 hitters to the plate.

Bowie would add a run in the seventh off of reliever Mark Ecker as Rylan Bannon, the only Baysox batter without a hit in the game would plate McCoy on a fielder’s choice.

The 12 runs and 19 hits for the Baysox were the most the SeaWolves have surrendered in a game this season.

Harvey (2-3) earned the win for Bowie allowing a run on six hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Faedo (2-3) took his second straight loss allowing five runs on a season-high 10 hits with no walks and three strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work.

The SeaWolves will look to avoid a series sweep on Sunday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium at 1:35 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (1-0, 4.43 ERA) takes the mound for the SeaWolves against LHP Zac Lowther (3-3, 2.17 ERA).