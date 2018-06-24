SeaWolves Come Up Short Saturday In 5-3 Loss (6-23-18) Video

ERIE, Pa. - ALTOONA (36-32) 5-12-0

ERIE (32-40) 3-8-2

BOX SCORE

Altoona jumped on Erie's pitching Saturday to edge the SeaWolves in a 5-3 victory.

A 2:38 rain delay forced the scheduled doubleheader to a single nine inning game between the two Western Division foes.

Ke'Bryan Hayes jolted a home run on Kyle Funkhouser in the first inning to give the Curve the 1-0 lead in the first inning.

The SeaWolves followed that up with a multi-HR bottom of the the first inning. Jacob Robsonsmoked his seventh home run of the season to lead it off, and then Daz Cameron followed suit to nail his first AA home run.

Erie held the lead until the top of the fifth when Altoona piled on three runs. Funkhouser walked Stephen Alemais, then Cole Tucker hit into a fielder's choice where Ficociello sailed a throw to second wide right. Jason Martin chopped a ball deep to Will Maddox, and the second baseman could not make a throw, allowing the tying run to score. Will Craig belted a single to right and was sniped at second, but still brought a run home to make it 3-2. Liarvis Breto came in for relief work and immediately gave up an RBI infield single to Bryan Reynolds, catapulting the Curve to a 4-2 lead.

Daz Cameron and Dominic Ficociello attempted to make things interesting for Erie in the home half of the fifth. Cameron cracked a two out double to left field, and Ficociello smashed a triple to right on Pedro Vasquez to bring the Wolves within one at 4-3.

Altoona added another run in the seventh inning after Mark Ecker bounced a breaking ball on a wild pitch, allowing Martin to trot home to elevate the lead to 5-3.

The SeaWolves loaded the bases in the ninth inning, but Geoff Hartlieb fanned Sergio Alcantarato earn his sixth save for Altoona.

Altoona (36-32) evens the series after Vasquez (2-4) picked up the win for the Curve, tossing 5.0 IP allowing three runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Erie's (32-40) Funkhouser (3-4) received the loss for Erie after surrendering four runs, just one earned, on seven hits and three walks through 4.2 IP.

The series will wrap up Sunday at UPMC Park at 1:35 PM. RHP Beau Burrows (5-5, 3.36 ERA) faces off against Altoona's RHP Eduardo Vera (1-1, 4.74 ERA) in the rubber match.

