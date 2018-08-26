SeaWolves Drop 2-1 Contest at Bowie Baysox Saturday Video

BOWIE, MD. - ERIE (61-70) 1-8-0

BOWIE (62-67) 2-8-1

BOX SCORE

The SeaWolves struggled to hit with runners on base on Saturday night at Prince George’s Stadium as they dropped the middle game of the series to the Bowie Baysox, 2-1.

The Baysox jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning against SeaWolves starter Spenser Watkins. Ryan McKenna led off with a walk and moved to third on a Corban Joseph double. Aderlin Rodriguez doubled home both baserunners for a 2-0 lead.

The SeaWolves cut into the Bowie lead in the top of the fourth against starter Brian Gonzalez. Josh Lester led off with a double to left and scored on a two-out, Dominic Ficociello double to make it a 2-1 game. The double extended Ficociello’s hitting streak to six straight games. It would be the game’s final run.

Both bullpens were strong as Nolan Blackwood and Sandy Baez combined to toss 2.1 scoreless frames behind Watkins. On the Bowie side, Chris Lee and Branden Kline combined to hurl three scoreless. Kline threw a 1-2-3 ninth and earned his 14th save.

Erie struggled to hit with runners in scoring position, going 1-for-12 on the night, leaving 10 runners on base.

Gonzalez (7-6) earned the win for Bowie allowing a run on seven hits with a walk and six strikeouts in six innings of work.

Watkins (1-1) took the loss for Erie. He allowed two runs on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work.

The SeaWolves and Baysox play the rubber game of the series on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. Righty A.J. Ladwig (4-0, 1.99 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Dean Kremer (3-2, 2.70 ERA).