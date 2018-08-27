SeaWolves Drop 4-1 Series Finale In Bowie Video

BOWIE, MD. - ERIE (61-71) 1-3-3

BOWIE (63-67) 4-9-0

BOX SCORE

It was another sluggish game for the SeaWolves offense as they dropped the rubber game of a three-game series to the Bowie Baysox, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium.

The Baysox for the second straight game jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning. Austin Hays led off and clubbed a solo home run off of Erie starter A.J. Ladwig for a 1-0 lead.

Bowie extended the lead in the second. Anderson Feliz led off with a single, stole second and reached third on an error. He scored on a Martin Cervenka sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead. Ademar Rifaela followed with a double and he scored on a Hays two-out double to make it 3-0.

Bowie added a run in the eighth against reliever Andrew Schwaab when Corban Joseph connected on a solo home run with one out in the frame. It was his 16th home run of the season and it extended the Bowie lead to 4-0.

The SeaWolves lone run came in the top of the ninth with two outs against reliever Jay Flaa. Josh Lester clobbered a solo home run to straight away center for his team-leading 19th of the season. It was also Lester’s team-leading 70th RBI. Flaa would go on to retire the final batter in Isaac Paredes, to earn his second save of the year, tossing three innings in relief.

Bowie starter Dean Kremer (4-2) was sharp. For the second straight start, he fired six scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. Kremer improved to 2-0 against Erie.

Ladwig (4-1) took the loss despite hurling a quality start. He allowed three runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts in six innings of work.

The SeaWolves had a pair of hit streaks snapped on Sunday as Danny Woodrow’s streak comes to an end at 11 straight games going 0-for-4 and Dominic Ficociello’s ends at six as he went 0-for-3.

The SeaWolves continue a nine-game road trip on Monday night as they begin a four-game series against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. Righy Christian Binford (1-4, 4.54 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Jaron Long (4-8, 3.75 ERA).