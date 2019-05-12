SeaWolves Drop First Series to Curve in 2019 Falling 2-1 Saturday

On a rainy, Saturday afternoon at PNG Field, the Erie SeaWolves (16-15) were unable to muster much offense and lost game two, along with the series, to the Altoona Curve (18-16), 2-1. It was the first series loss of 2019 to Altoona and evened the season series at 4-4.

SeaWolves starter, Matt Manning battled from behind, after allowing two runs in 5.2 innings of work. He scattered six hits and struck out five, while walking two and hitting one. He allowed a sacrifice fly in the fourth and a two-out RBI single before being taken out in the sixth.

Altoona’s Scooter Hightower held the SeaWolves hitless until the third inning, when Sergio Alcantara broke it up with a single to left. Hightower would go on to allow just three hits and throw 6.0 shutout innings.

The lone form of offense for Erie came in the seventh inning, by way of Kody Eaves. On the first pitch he saw, the second baseman banged his fourth home run of the year off the roller coaster beyond the right field wall.

Unfortunately, that was all Erie got as they stranded the tying-run, in Jose Azocar, on second base in the ninth.

Erie will try to salvage the series tomorrow afternoon at 2:00 p.m. EDT, but is currently TBD in terms of starting pitching. Whoever takes the hill will face RHP James Marvel (3-3, 3.07 ERA) and the game can be heard on Fox Sports Radio AM 1330 WFNN, SeaWolves.com, the TuneIn app, or seen on MiLB.TV. However, be sure to mark your calendars as Erie returns to UPMC Park on Monday, May 13 for their first series of 2019 versus the Richmond Flying Squirrels.