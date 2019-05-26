SeaWolves Fall 19-4 To BaySox

The SeaWolves (21-23) dropped the second game of a four-game series to the Bowie Baysox (19-28) by a 19-4 final on Saturday night at UPMC Park.

Bowie jumped ahead in the first inning against Joe Navilhon. Mason McCoy led off with a double and moved to third on a Ryan McKenna base hit. Austin Hays doubled home McCoy for a 1-0 lead. Ademar Rifaela singled home McKenna for a 2-0 lead. Martin Cervenka drove in one, Brett Cumberland drove in a pair, Preston Palmeiro and McCoy also drove in runs as the Baysox sent 11 hitters to the plate in the inning and took a 7-0 lead.

Erie responded in the third against Bowie starter Hunter Harvey. Isaac Paredes led off with a double and Josh Lester homered to right to make it 7-2. The home run for Lester was his fourth of the season. Kade Scivicque homered with one out and his fourth long ball of the season made it 7-3.

Bowie plated two in the fourth against Anthony Castro. McCoy led off with a single, McKenna walked and Hays reached on a fielder’s choice. Rifaela singled home a pair making it 9-3.

The Baysox went ahead by double-digit runs in the fifth off of Castro. Cervenka led off and was hit by a pitch. Cumberland walked and Palmeiro singled to load the bases. Chris Clare singled home a run, McCoy drew a bases-loaded walk, McKenna hit into a double play that scored a run and Hays singled home one capping a four-run inning.

The SeaWolves got one back in the seventh when Derek Hill led off and belted a solo home run off of Christian Alvarado. The home run for Hill was his sixth and the run was the first earned run allowed by the Bowie bullpen in the last six contests with Erie.

Bowie plated one in the eighth off of reliever Drew Carlton and scored five in the ninth against a pair of position players in Luke Burch and Chace Numata.

Alvarado (1-2) earned the win for the Baysox allowing a run on five hits with no walks and two strikeouts in 4.2 innings of relief.

Navilhon (1-1) took the loss allowing seven runs on seven hits with a walk and no strikeouts.

The SeaWolves and Baysox continue the four-game series on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park beginning at 1:35 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (3-0, 1.76 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against LHP Zac Lowther (4-2, 1.91 ERA).

Sunday is a Giant Eagle/STAR 104 Kids Crew Day. All Kids Crew members receive free admission and parents can sign up their kids ages 12 and younger at SeaWolves.com. Fans can bring a glove and a baseball to play catch in the outfield following the game.