SeaWolves Fall 3-2 in 10 Innings at Bowie Baysox

The SeaWolves (19-17) dropped the opening game of a four-game series against the Bowie Baysox (13-26) in extra innings on Thursday night, 3-2, at Prince George’s Stadium.

The Baysox jumped ahead in the second inning against SeaWolves starter Matt Manning. T.J. Nichting singled with one out and scored on a two-out Jesmuel Valentin double for a 1-0 lead. Mason McCoy followed with double that scored Valentin making it 2-0 Bowie.

Baysox starter Bruce Zimmerman cruised through the first four innings before the SeaWolves struck back in the top of the fifth. Chad Sedio led off and was hit by a pitch. Kade Scivicque followed and blasted a two-run home run to left, tying the game 2-2. Scivicque had a pair of hits in the game and is on a six-game hitting streak. The home run was last hit of the night for the SeaWolves who were able to only muster three knocks in the game.

The game remained tied into the 10th inning. In the Erie half of the frame, Sergio Alcantara led off with a sacrifice bunt to push the free runner Chace Numata to third. Cam Gibson walked to put runners on the corners with one out. Bowie reliever Francisco Jimerez worked through the inning without allowing a run sending the game into the bottom half tied.

The SeaWolves stuck with reliever Drew Carlton, who worked a 1-2-3 ninth, into the 10th. Valentin laid down a bunt and Erie failed to record an out of the lead runner at third base as the free runner Preston Palmiero reached safely ahead of a Carlton throw. McCoy singled past Erie first baseman Josh Lester down the line with the infield pulled in, scoring Palmeiro to give the Baysox the win.

Jimenez (1-0) earned the win for Bowie after hurling a scoreless 10th.

Carlton (0-2) took the loss allowing an unearned run in one-plus innings of work. It was the first run allowed by the Erie righty since April 20.

Manning took the no-decision allowing two runs on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts in six innings.

Reliever Bryan Garcia, in his first appearance with Erie since 2017, retired all six batters he faced, striking out five.

The SeaWolves and Baysox meet in the second game of the series on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Logan Shore (2-2, 4.32 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Marcos Molina (2-4, 3.86 ERA).