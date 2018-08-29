SeaWolves Still Winless in Harrisburg (8-28-18) Video

HARRISBURG, Pa - The Harrisburg Senators sent the SeaWolves to their fourth straight loss, taking down Erie 5-3 on Tuesday night at FNB Field.

Harrisburg jumped ahead in the bottom of the first against Erie starter Beau Burrows. Carter Kieboom led off with a single. While on first, an errant pickoff throw allowed Kieboom to move to third nad he scored on a Daniel Johnson sacrifice fly to center for a 1-0 lead.

The Senators extended the lead in the second. Austin Davidson singled with one out and Drew Ward doubled to put runners on second and third. Erie played with the infield in and Hunter Jones grounded to the shortstop Sergio Alcantara who booted the ball, allowing Davidson to score for a 2-0 lead. Ward later scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 3-0 Senators.

The SeaWolves climbed back into the game in the top of the third inning against Harrisburg starter Sterling Sharp. Cam Gibson led off with a walk and Danny Woodrow singled to put runners on the corners. After a Woodrow steal, Sergio Alcantara doubled home both baserunners making it a 3-2 game.

Erie tied the game in the top of the fourth when Troy Montgomery led off and connected on a solo home run to right. His first long ball of the year made it a 3-3 game.

Harrisburg regained the lead in the seventh against Erie reliever Sandy Baez. Alec Keller led off with a double and Johnson homered with one out for a 5-3 Senators lead.

James Borque (1-0) earned the win for Harrisburg tossing a scoreless seventh inning with a pair of strikeouts.

Baez (1-9) took the loss for the SeaWolves in relief. He allowed two runs on three hits with no walks and two strikeouts in two innings.

Roman Mendez held the SeaWolves without a hit over the final two innings of the game, earning his 10th save.

Burrows took the no-decision for Erie allowing three runs, two earned, on seven hits with a walk and two strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Sharp took the no-decision for Harrisburg allowing three runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 3.1 innings of work.

The SeaWolves and Senators meet in the third game of the series on Wednesday night at FNB Field at 6:30 p.m. RHP Matt Manning takes the mound for the SeaWolves making his Double-A debut against LHP Logan Darnell (8-6, 3.86 ERA).