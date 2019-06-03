SeaWolves Walk Off Akron 8-5 in 11th Inning on Eaves’ Three-Run Shot

AKRON (28-26) 7-8-0

ERIE (25-25) 2-6-1

GAME ONE BOX SCORE

AKRON (28-27) 5-10-1

ERIE (26-25) 8-9-0

GAME TWO BOX SCORE

The SeaWolves (26-25) split a doubleheader with the Akron RubberDucks (28-27) on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park with the Ducks taking game one 7-2 and the ‘Wolves taking game two in walk-off fashion 8-5 in extra innings.

GAME ONE

The SeaWolves jumped ahead in the second inning of game one against Akron starter Eli Morgan. Kade Scivicque and Chad Sedio connected on back-to-back home runs to give the SeaWolves a 2-0 advantage.

The RubberDucks took the lead in the third inning against Erie starter Matt manning. With two outs, Nellie Rodriguez walked to extend the frame for Alexis Pantoja. Pantjoa clubbed a two-run home run to right, tying the game. Tyler Friis followed with a solo home run for a 3-2 Ducks lead.

Akron added four runs in the seventh against Erie reliever Nolan Blackwood. Friis led off with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. With two outs. Ka’ai Tom homered to right for a 5-2 lead. The Ducks would add two more runs on an error to take a 7-2 lead.

Morgan (3-0) earned the win for the Ducks allowing two runs on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Manning (4-3) took the loss allowing three runs on five hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

Kyle Nelson earned his third save retiring the final four Erie hitters on strikeouts, preserving the Ducks win.

GAME TWO

The RubberDucks took the lead against Erie spot starter Trent Szkutnik in the top of the fourth inning. Ka’ai Tom and Alex Call started the inning with back-to-back singles. Wilson Garcia doubled home both baserunners for a 2-0 Akron advantage.

Erie responded in the bottom of the fourth against Ducks starter Aaron Civale. Jose Azocar led off with a double and moved to third on a Josh Lester base hit. Sergio Alcantara lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Azocar to make it a 2-1 game.

Akron remained in the lead until the bottom of the seventh. Kody Eaves clobbered a one-out, game-tying home run off of reliever Nick Sandlin to send the game into extras tied 2-2.

The Ducks jumped out to a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth against reliever Drew Carlton. Mitch Longo was the free runner on second and he moved to third on a one-out Alexis Pantoja base hit. Ernie Clement laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring Longo for the lead.

The SeaWolves responded in the bottom of the eighth against Anthony Gose. Cole Peterson was the free runner on second for the ‘Wolves and he moved to third on an error. Pinch hitter Isaac Paredes doubled down the right field line, scoring Peterson, tying the game 3-3.

Akron regained the lead in the top of the ninth. Call was the free runner on second and he advanced to third on a Garcia base hit. Connor Marabell lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Call for a 4-3 lead.

Erie responded in the last of the ninth against Gose when Eaves tripled home the free runner Chad Sedio to make it 4-4.

The teams exchanged runs in the 10th inning and sent the game into the 11th, tied up 5-5. Zac Houston worked a scoreless top half of the inning, sending the game into the bottom of the 11th with a chance to win. Reliever Dalbert Siri, who gave up an unearned run in the 10th, worked the 11th for Akron. He retired the first two batters before issuing a walk to Alcantara, bringing Eaves to the plate. Eaves sent the SeaWolves to victory, clobbering a three-run home run, capping a two homer, five RBI game.

Houston (1-0) earned the win for the SeaWolves allowing an unearned run on thiree hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Siri (1-1) took the loss allowing four runs, two earned, on one hit with a walk and two strikeouts.

The SeaWolves continue the current six-game homestand on Monday night against the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (1-1, 6.35 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP James Marvel (4-5, 3.81 ERA).