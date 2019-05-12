SeaWolves Wreck Curve 14-4 in Sunday Series Finale

Eastern League:

Erie SeaWolves 14 – Altoona 4

On a Mother’s Day that began with rain showers and tarp pulls, the inclimate weather could not slow down the Erie SeaWolves (17-15), who took the final of a three-game series from the Altoona Curve (18-17), in 14-4 fashion. It was the second-highest run total of the season, as Erie recorded four multi-hit games to rack up 14 runs.

Jake Rogers, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles, utilized his first two-bagger in the first inning, driving home Cam Gibson and then scoring on a Jose Azocar sacrifice fly. Kody Eaves later doubled in a run to complete the three-run rally.

After Altoona cut it to 3-2 in the second, the two teams traded a run and entered the fifth at 4-3. From there, Erie would go on to score nine unanswered, capped by a six-run sixth inning.

Eaves began the frame with a walk and the next batter, Kade Scivicque, doubled him home. Then, with one out, Sergio Alcantara walked and Cam Gibson singled through the right side to score Scivicque. After an Isaac Paredes walk, Rogers earned a base on balls with the bases loaded and then Daniel Pinero drove in one with a sacrifice fly to right. Azocar complete the crooked inning with a two-RBI single to left.

The SeaWolves went 8-for-12 with runners in scoring position and took full advantage of nine walks issued out by an Altoona staff that had walked the least amount of batters in the Eastern League, entering the day.

Starter Logan Shore, activated early this morning off the 7-day Injured List, earned his second win of the season with a 5.0 inning-outing, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out two. He retired the last four batters he faced.

Trent Szkutnik pitched a clean sixth and after the Curve got a run back in the eighth, Fernando Perez closed the final 1.1 innings with three strikeouts.

Next, Erie returns home tomorrow for a brief, three-game homestand against the Richmond Flying Squirrels and will send RHP Alex Faedo (2-1, 3.09 ERA) to the mound. Richmond currently is TBD as this will be the first meeting between the two teams, in 2019.

