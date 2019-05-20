John Daly on criticism for using cart: ‘I felt embarrassed… But I want to play’

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — John Daly is one of the few who will play both the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black last week and the Senior PGA in Rochester this week.

Daly missed the cut in Long Island after being controversially allowed to use a cart during play via the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Daly was getting ready with the rest of the pros Monday afternoon at Oak Hill. He will ride cart again this week. Daly would walk if he could but arthritis in his knee forces him to use a cart.

He was very upset by media who “ridiculed” him without having, according to Daly, all the facts.

“What really pisses me off is people downing guys, downing women who have ADA problems,” Daly explained. “Because if you don’t know what ADA is, it honestly sucks. I felt embarrassed driving a golf cart in a major. That major. But, I want to play and I want to be competitive and the only way I can do it is in a golf cart.”

Daly has lost 28 pounds since he’s been taking medicine for blood pressure and diabetes.