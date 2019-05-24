Returning to Oak Hill brings back memories of the 1995 Ryder Cup

For nine of the players at the 2019 Senior PGA Championship returning to Oak Hill brings back memories from the 1995 Ryder Cup when Europe staged one of the great Sunday rallies to steal the cup from Team USA.

Obviously, Oak Hill is a happier memory for the European players, but for all, It’s one they can’t shake.

Bernard langer, Team Europe, 1995 Ryder Cup: “Sometimes you just feel this is going in, and I felt it before he even pulled the club out of the bag.”

Corey Pavin, Team USA, 1995 Ryder Cup: “I was walking up there on 18 and trying to figure out exactly where I chipped it from and where the pin was. It’s fun to think back on it and what happened. I just remember it was a great week, the crowds here were fantastic.”

Jay Haas, Team USA, 1995 Ryder Cup: “I remember walking out of the locker room on Tuesday morning, 20,000 people for the practice round, and talking about the hair standing up on the back of my neck.”

Pavin: “Unfortunately what I remember most is that somebody else won and not us.”

Colin Montgomerie, Team Europe, 1995 Ryder Cup: “To this day how the hell we won I do not know really. It was one of those that got away from the Americans and it was favored to us.”

Haas: “The heartache, I think, of the end of that week, that was probably what I remember most. I couldn’t really watch it. I’d see it come up on golf channel for years after that, and it would be like looking at an eclipse, oh, turn that off.”

Montgomerie: “I remember that balcony there. I can see it now. Prince Andrew was with us, the Duke of York was with us celebrating and it was a marvelous occasion and one that we’ll never forget.”