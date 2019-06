PITTSFORD, NY (WROC) — A bad second round on his home course will likely put an end to Rochester native Jeff Sluman’s championship hopes this weekend at Oak Hill.

Sluman finished with an 80 on the second round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship putting him a +14 for the first two days, likely below the cut.

Sluman hoped to wow at Oak Hill in what might be his final competitive tournament at the course.