ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Golfers will hit the course earlier on Saturday for round three of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

Due to bad weather expected on Saturday, the first group of golfers will tee off at 7 a.m. with leaders starting at 9:12 a.m.

Mid-day storms delayed golfers on Thursday for round one of the championship, and wind in the afternoon made Oak Hill’s course a little tougher.

Scott Parel and Retief Goosen sit at the top of the leaderboard on Friday.