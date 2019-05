Signing Day for 15 General McLane Students Video

ERIE, Pa - Fifteen seniors at General McLane made their college commitments official. They are:

Anna Alberti - XC/Track & Field – Mercyhurst University

Erik Andrzejewski – XC/Track & Field – Edinboro University

Logan Donahue – Basketball – Geneva College

Luke Edmonds – Swimming – Edinboro University

Derek Fay – Baseball – Slippery Rock University

Debbie Fiscus – Track & Field/Equestrian – Alfred University

Tyler Herberg – Football – Edinboro University

Brett Horn – Football – Allegheny College

Logan McFadden – Soccer – Gannon University

Kendyl McKissock – Basketball – Mansfield University

Seth Myers – Basketball – PSU-Behrend

Nate Price – XC/Track & Field – Brown University

Nick Renick – Football – Gannon University

Sierra Seneta – Basketball – Point Park University

Brennon Songer – Soccer – Gannon University