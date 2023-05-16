The Philadelphia 76ers have officially fired Doc Rivers.

In an official press release by the sixers, the team announced that they have parted with ways with the team’s 25th head coach.

Coach Rivers has been with the team since October 2020, leading the team to a 154-82 season record.

For some, Rivers’ tenure with the team will be defined by his inability to get the team past the 2nd round of playoffs for all three seasons as Sixers head coach.

Throughout his time with the Sixers, Rivers gained over 1000 career wins and became the 4th NBA Head Coach with the most playoff wins. Last year, the NBA also listed Doc Rivers as one of the 15 greatest coaches of all time.

“Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer, and someone I respect immensely”, said Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey. “We’re grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our franchise. After having the chance to reflect upon our season, we decided that certain changes are necessary to further our goals of competing for a championship.”

This announcement comes after the team lost 112-88 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Bolton Celtics.

Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN Senior NBA Insider, tweeted a list of rumored coach candidates which includes Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell (Current Sixers coaching assistant), Mike D’ Antoni, Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel, and Monty Williams.

This is a developing story and will be updated.