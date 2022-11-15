(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three soccer matches featuring local teams have been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.

In fact, all Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) state playoff soccer matches have been postponed. The games now are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The Girls 2A soccer match between Mount Pleasant and General McLane is 7 p.m. at Slippery Rock High School.

The Boys 2A soccer match between Lancaster Catholic and Mercyhurst Prep is at 5 p.m. at Somerset Area High School.

The Boys 3A soccer match between Hershey and Cathedral Prep is at 6 p.m. at Price Field, Westmont Elementary in Johnstown.