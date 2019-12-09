1  of  2
Breaking News
Victim of fatal East 24th Street shooting identified Man who pleaded guilty to setting fire to Fred’s Beds & Furniture sentenced in court
1  of  2
Live Now
LIVE: ABC News Special Report live coverage of presidential impeachment hearings LIVE Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears

ScoreStream

Erie Royals Boys Basketball Team of the Week (12-8-19)

Team of the Week
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

JET 24 Action Sports- December 7, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "JET 24 Action Sports- December 7, 2019"

Jeffress-Jefferson One-Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jeffress-Jefferson One-Two"

Friday Night Lights 12/7/2019 Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Lights 12/7/2019 Part 2"

Friday Night Lights 12/6/2019 Part 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Lights 12/6/2019 Part 1"

G-League: Fort Wayne vs Erie

Thumbnail for the video titled "G-League: Fort Wayne vs Erie"

GU NCAA men's soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "GU NCAA men's soccer"
More Local Sports

Events Calendar