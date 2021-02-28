First-Time Super Region One Champion Gannon lands six first place finishers while McGonigal finishes first for Mercyhurst

2021 NCAA Division II Super Region 1 Championships

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021

Team Scores

Gannon 122 Pitt-Johnstown 90 Fairmont State 44.5 Mercyhurst 39.5 Alderson Broaddus 27.5 American International 25

Gannon wins its first super region one championship with 10 wrestlers landing in the finals and six champions crowned.

Charlie Lenox finished in first at 125 pounds for Gannon while Jacob Dunlop came in first at 133 pounds.

Austin Hertel at 141 pounds and Nick Young at 157 pounds came in first for the Golden Knights.

Cameron Page placed first at 184 pounds and Freddie Nixon came out on top at heavyweight.

Mercyhurst finished with one region champion in Luke McGonigal at 197 pounds.