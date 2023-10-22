ERIE, PA (WJET)– Our Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the Cathedral Prep football team.

The Ramblers took down Erie High on Friday 38-8 at home.

The win advances Prep’s record to 5-3.

Head coach Mike Krahe says his team has come a long way and credits his seniors for their impeccable leadership.

“I really think that the kids have just they’ve become a team and that was something that I don’t necessarily know if we came out of camp the way we wanted to with that, but the kids have really bought in. They kids are doing a great job and they’re really leading. We’ve got twenty-one seniors that got honored at halftime and that’s the group that’s leading us down this stretch here.” Mike Krahe, Prep head football coach