ERIE, PA (WJET)–Our Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the Cathedral Prep girls’ basketball team.
The Lady Ramblers had quite the holiday break. The team traveled to Orlando Florida to play in the KSA Tournament.
Prep played some of the best teams in the county and absolutely held their own.
The Lady Ramblers finished 2-1 and that includes beating Foxborough, the reigning Massachusetts State Champions with a final score of 60-47.
“Yeah, I mean we’ve been playing with each other for so long. These girls are like family to me. It’s been really great being with them and being on a trip together, especially in Florida. It’s fun that everyone is always together. We’re all making so much memories. It’s been really good.”Ava Lucarotti, #11 Cathedral Prep junior
“I feel like just being in the post and being able to get rebounds for my team really helps out because I can kick out to my shooters. I have trust in them that they’re going to make it and when they pass the ball into me, it just helps our team out overall.”Addie Biel, #30 Cathedral Prep junior
“I mean we’re out here playing some of the best teams in the county, that’s the defending state champ on a 24-game winning streak. We did some really good things, some things that might have taken us out of our comfort zone that we’ll learn from. We’ll watch a little film and see how we can attack it better but that’s why we try to play a national schedule here at Prep. We have three goals every year, win a region title, win a district title, and then play the best basketball you can at the end of the year.”Doug Chuzie, Cathedral Prep head coach