ERIE, PA (WJET)–Our Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the Cathedral Prep girls’ basketball team.

The Lady Ramblers had quite the holiday break. The team traveled to Orlando Florida to play in the KSA Tournament.

Prep played some of the best teams in the county and absolutely held their own.

The Lady Ramblers finished 2-1 and that includes beating Foxborough, the reigning Massachusetts State Champions with a final score of 60-47.

“Yeah, I mean we’ve been playing with each other for so long. These girls are like family to me. It’s been really great being with them and being on a trip together, especially in Florida. It’s fun that everyone is always together. We’re all making so much memories. It’s been really good.” Ava Lucarotti, #11 Cathedral Prep junior

“I feel like just being in the post and being able to get rebounds for my team really helps out because I can kick out to my shooters. I have trust in them that they’re going to make it and when they pass the ball into me, it just helps our team out overall.” Addie Biel, #30 Cathedral Prep junior