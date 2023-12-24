(WJET)–Our Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the Cathedral Prep Wrestling team.
The Ramblers are coming off a 48-18 win on the mats over Meadville on Wednesday night at home.
Prep is off to an 8-2 start to the year under veteran head coach Mike Hahesy.
Among winners in that meet against the bulldogs – Amir Johnson won by fall in 38 seconds and Bo Martucci won by a 4-3 decision to finish things off.
“Our team’s good this year and when we get everybody gets to the right weight, I think we’ll be really good.
The thing that impresses me the most is that we have really, really good team chemistry this year.”Mike Hahsey – Cathedral Prep wrestling head coach
“I get a little nervous, crowds make me a little nervous, but I knew I didn’t have to worry about the crowd.
I knew I had it in the bag.”Amir Johnson – Cathedral Prep junior wrestler
“I was talking to one of the new people from the football team who just decided to join this year.
I talked to him all the way down to Trinity which is about two hours and all the way back, so we talked for four hours.
And I’m like, basically the whole conversation was about how I would do anything for this team.
And the friendships built within this team are some things that you’ll never find even outside of wrestling.”Bo Martucci – Cathedral Prep junior wrestler