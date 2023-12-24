(WJET)–Our Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the Cathedral Prep Wrestling team.

The Ramblers are coming off a 48-18 win on the mats over Meadville on Wednesday night at home.

Prep is off to an 8-2 start to the year under veteran head coach Mike Hahesy.

Among winners in that meet against the bulldogs – Amir Johnson won by fall in 38 seconds and Bo Martucci won by a 4-3 decision to finish things off.

“Our team’s good this year and when we get everybody gets to the right weight, I think we’ll be really good. The thing that impresses me the most is that we have really, really good team chemistry this year.” Mike Hahsey – Cathedral Prep wrestling head coach

“I get a little nervous, crowds make me a little nervous, but I knew I didn’t have to worry about the crowd. I knew I had it in the bag.” Amir Johnson – Cathedral Prep junior wrestler