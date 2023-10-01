ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the Edinboro football team.

The Fighting Scots battled their neighboring rivals, the Mercyhurst Lakers on Saturday for Homecoming.

After a back-and-forth battle in the first half, Edinboro’s defense sealed the deal by shutting out the Lakers in the second half.

The offense had 266 total rushing yards.

The Fighting Scots won 40-24.

This win advances their record to 2-3 as they prepare for another big game next week against Gannon.

The Fighting Scots intercept the Lakers and it’s leads to a touchdown by #19 Brian Trobel. The kick is good.

7-7 tied game. @JET24Sports @EdinboroFB pic.twitter.com/QeeAVn5Ybp — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) September 30, 2023

“Any time are able to get the office extra possessions, it’s gonna be a good turnout for us and taking the ball away is a big thing for defense… It’s great to see our defense get three and out and turnovers and are often going down and scoring. It’s just a great momentum changer and gets our home crowd involved. It’s awesome.” Toby Cline, Safety | Edinboro Football

“The biggest thing was, we really felt like last week we let it off the hook Cal won the game, but we beat ourselves. We wanted to get that sour taste out of our mouth and come out here and just stick to it. You know we missed a field goal to tie at the end of the first half, but we dialed up the onside kick to gain the extra possession, which Reed Martin executed perfectly. Then we tried the fame and we just kept going one series at a time so hats off to everyone involved today.” Jake Nulph, Head football coach | Edinboro Football