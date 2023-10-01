ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the Edinboro football team.
The Fighting Scots battled their neighboring rivals, the Mercyhurst Lakers on Saturday for Homecoming.
After a back-and-forth battle in the first half, Edinboro’s defense sealed the deal by shutting out the Lakers in the second half.
The offense had 266 total rushing yards.
The Fighting Scots won 40-24.
This win advances their record to 2-3 as they prepare for another big game next week against Gannon.
“Any time are able to get the office extra possessions, it’s gonna be a good turnout for us and taking the ball away is a big thing for defense… It’s great to see our defense get three and out and turnovers and are often going down and scoring. It’s just a great momentum changer and gets our home crowd involved. It’s awesome.”Toby Cline, Safety | Edinboro Football
“The biggest thing was, we really felt like last week we let it off the hook Cal won the game, but we beat ourselves. We wanted to get that sour taste out of our mouth and come out here and just stick to it. You know we missed a field goal to tie at the end of the first half, but we dialed up the onside kick to gain the extra possession, which Reed Martin executed perfectly. Then we tried the fame and we just kept going one series at a time so hats off to everyone involved today.”Jake Nulph, Head football coach | Edinboro Football
“Well, we were doing a lot of read plays quarterback read plays and you know with that they can’t be right. It’s either quarterback running the ball or running back running the ball they can’t be right, and we really expose them in that area.
(How do you take this energy and put it into your next big game?)
It’s big-time we really need a lot of this momentum going into this next week during practice so we have a whole big week of preparation coming up, so it’ll be good momentum feeding into that this week.”Matt Carlisle, quarterback | Edinboro Football