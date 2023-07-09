ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The Erie Commodores men’s soccer team closed out their season on Saturday night against the Michigan Rangers.

It ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Commodores had their best season since 2019 with a record of 5-6-1.

They are the JET24 Action Sports Team Of The Week.

The Commodores play in the National Premier Soccer League.

Their roster is made up of a variety of players.

A handful of them play at the University of Charleston during the regular season.

After speaking with the team, the players say the Commodores are one big family and that they are grateful for to play for the great city of Erie.

“I was looking for a place to spend my summer and progress my footballing skills and my coach spoke with Rick Wall, and it seemed like the best fit. A few of the other UC boys were coming so it was the best fit for me…The experience of playing, I’ve played a lot of games against some quality opposition with good players under a good coach, so I’ve enjoyed my time.” Jack Allan, Defender | University of Charleston

“Our start kind of didn’t help us a lot but I think that was part of the learning experience with meeting everyone new. I came in not knowing a single person…What did I gain the most? I mean obviously I could easily say as a player, but I think just my communication skills because like I said earlier, I came in not knowing a single person. Now I feel like I made lifetime bonds with some of these guys, so I think just being a better teammate is probably the best way to say it and a better person.” Adam Hunt, Goalkeeper | Purdue University Fort Wayne