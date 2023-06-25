ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)– The Lady Commodores were back in action this weekend.

The women’s soccer team is in their second season as a program.

Their roster is filled with local names among players from other countries.

So far, their record is 2-3-1, averaging about four goals per game.

JET24 Action Sports Anchor Ashley Kaiser spoke with the team earlier this week about what makes their team so special.

“I’m a very vocal person on and off the field. I do have an outgoing personality, so I think that really helps people feel welcome and helps them fit in. I really try to be encouraging at all times on and off the field. If you make a good pass, you’re going to know that. You win a header in the air, you’re going to know that I’m proud of you. If you get a goal, we are jumping in the air together so I try to make that environment as positive as I can.” Leah Bermudez, Captain | Lady Commodores

“It’s been really nice. Even though we are all rivals during the regular season in college, I think it’s nice to come together and see each other as assets here during the season so it’s nice to get to know each other in a different way.” Hannah Shepard, Center Back | Lady Commodores

The Lady Commodores next game is on Saturday July 1st against FC Buffalo at 7 p.m.