AKRON, OH (WJET)– Our Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the Erie SeaWolves.

In case you missed it, Saturday Erie was down 2-0 in the 7th inning.

When Jace Jung crushed a two-run homer to tie the game.

Next, Chris Meyers stepped up to the plate and attacked the pitch for a solo shot to center.

Then in the same inning, two runners were on with two outs.

Luis Santana hits one out of the park for a three-run home run.

Erie got the win 6-2.

An incredible comeback victory for the SeaWolves.

Three home runs in just one inning. That’s why they’re the Team of the Week.