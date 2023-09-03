ERIE, PA (WJET)–Our Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the Fort LeBoeuf football team.

The Bison battled the General McLane Lancers on Friday night and came out on top 38-28.

After the Bison fell on their home field to the Lancers last season, this win was something the team has been working for.

The Fort LeBoeuf Bison defeat the General McLane Lancers 38-28.

Highlights on @JET24Sports FNL at 11.@FLBisonFootball @PrideoftheBison pic.twitter.com/2PEoRHlZbv — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) September 2, 2023

Head coach Justin Blose believes the challenge motivated his players and he says the game was a dog fight.

“When you’re battled tested, and you get to have a good match like this, this is what wanted so it’s good to come out on top. Obviously, there is going to be some mistakes, some things we need to stir up but this is the direction we want to be going in and we just have to keep climbing.” Justin Blose, Head Football Coach | Fort LeBoeuf

“Yeah, that pain from the loss last year at home stuck with us and I think that’s what helped us push through that drop we had in the first half…Basically what I think we did right was sticking together and not falling apart. Knowing that mistakes are going to happen, but we can build off them” John Duran, Offensive Line | Fort LeBoeuf

“We just kind of slowed down a little bit. I think Coach probably gave one of the best pregame speeches I’ve ever heard, and our guys came out ready for war…Revenge for sure, it sucks more than anything in high school sports losing at your home stadium last year, so I had to definitely return the favor.” Conner McChesney, Quarterback | Fort LeBoeuf