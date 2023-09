ERIE, PA (WJET)–Our Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the Fort LeBoeuf girls soccer team.

The Bison were 4-3 overall after beating General McLane 1-0 on an Emily Samluk goal in the 47th minute on Thursday.

The Bison’s head coach Bryan Kowalczyk says it’s never an easy matchup against the Lancers but that he’s proud of the team’s ability to create opportunities.