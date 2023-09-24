ERIE, PA (WJET)–Our Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the Gannon football team.

The Gannon Golden Knights secured their first win of the season on Saturday over the Clarion Golden Eagles, and they did it on Homecoming.

The Golden Knights were down 20-17 in the 3rd quarter when Kam Snell made an incredible interception and scored the touchdown that put Gannon in the lead.

They went on to win 27-20.

“Yeah, I think obviously defensively we played the jet sweep a lot better. Then offensively we just settled down a little bit I think and started executing … Kam he’s a great player. He’s been a great player for us, so I’m not surprised he was the one who made the play when we need it.” Erik Raeburn, Head football coach | Gannon