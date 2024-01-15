ERIE, PA (WJET)–Our Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the Gannon women’s basketball team.

The Lady Golden Knights have been a standout competitor and have dominated their competition in the season.

No. 3/ 4 ranked Gannon took down the 10-2 IUP Crimson Hawks with a final score of 68-52 on Saturday.

According to Gannon athletics, sophomore guard Bri Claxon led the team with 23 points.

Redshirt senior point guard Samantha Pirosko recorded her sixth double-double of the season, with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman guard Kate Ratliff added 10 points, two assists and two steals

This win advances Gannon’s record to 17-1 overall and 9-0 in the PSAC West.

Impressively this is the Lady Golden Knights’ 14th straight win.