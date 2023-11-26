ERIE, PA (WJET)–Our Off-Road Express Team of the Week honor goes to the Gannon women’s basketball team.

The No. 16 ranked Lady Golden Knights have started their season off with a bang.

Gannon most recently came off a 70-59 contest over D’Youville on Saturday, stacking their fourth straight win and advancing their record to 7-1.

“We had so many new people. I knew we had a lot of talent but just the fact that we’re putting it together and I think we’re playing team basketball. That’s something to be really proud of.” Sam Pirosko, Redshirt senior at Gannon

“It’s been awesome. I think one think that one thing I love about this team is that when that ball goes up all fourteen of us just want to win. We want to hear the buzzard go off and we want to be the team that has the higher score in the end. So, I think that’s awesome, and I love everybody’s heart. It’s just always in the right place.” Carissa Dunham, Sophomore guard at Gannon

“I think we’re heading into the right direction. I think we have a lot of things that we can improve on and we can get better at. So that’s what we’ll keep focusing on. We’ll certainly except our start up to this point and just want to stay hungry. We want to stay hungry as a team. We want our players to stay hungry and stay together.” Cleve Wright, Head women’s basketball coach at Gannon

Next Gannon will play at Bloomsburg on Friday at 3:00 p.m.