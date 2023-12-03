ERIE, PA (WJET)–Our Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the Gannon women’s volleyball team.

Gannon shut out West Liberty in just three sets in the in NCAA division two Atlantic Regional quarterfinals on Thursday.

But the Lady Golden Knights season came to a close on Friday after they fell in A five set battle against IUP.

Lead by head coach Matt Darling, Gannon had an outstanding season ending with a 27-5 overall record.

The team repeated as PSAC champions and was the host of this year’s regional tournament.

Coach Darling speak on the value on having such a variety of skillful players he has on his roster this season.

“That’s you know our ideal. We don’t really have to rely on any one person. Sometimes we have better stats from one individual than another, but this is kind of our ideal situation.” Matt Darling, Gannon volleyball head coach

“I think the energy really felt good going into it. It was a nervous but fun energy, so I think that kind of helped us add to being able to play well together because it fussed, and it was really exciting, and it worked really well. I think that helped.” Hailey Koch, Gannon junior right side