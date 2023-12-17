(WJET)–Our Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the Harbor Creek boys’ basketball team.

Harbor Creek battled the North East Grape Pickers on Friday and secured the win 61-58.

The Huskies are currently 5-1 only falling to the Warren Dragons and each of their wins have been nail bitters.

This team fights all the way to the final second of the game and has managed to pull out some incredible comes from behind victories.

The Harbor Creek Huskies say that their hard work and motivation is the reason behind their success.

“The last four or five minutes of the quarter we got the best shot imaginable you know. We ran our offense. We worked super hard and just got buckets…What I feel best about this team is that we run our offense. Coach stressed about embracing the grind and getting the best shot imaginable and we all have confidence in each other to knock down shots.” JT Delsandro, 28 points in win over North East