ERIE, PA (WJET)–Our Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the McDowell boys’ basketball team.

The Trojans went 2-0 this weekend in the Marsha Mash Roundball Classic, securing the tournament title for the second year in a row.

McDowell is having a stellar start to their season. They are undefeated on their home court after taking down Benedictine on Saturday 57-46.

Head coach Kevin O’Conner says that his team is capable of big things and the Trojans’ goal is to return to the District 10 championship this winter.

“You know we brought in some tough and talented teams, and I think it’s a test. I think when you do that, you get your team’s attention. We played in a New Castle league a couple of days ago. We’re just trying to see what our kids are capable of. We know they can play and I think that we’re going to be trending forward in a good direction.” Kevin O’Conner, McDowell boys’ basketball coach

“Yeah, we lost D-10 against Erie and ever since that everyone has had that motivation to do better. We want to come in and do our thing this year and you know we’ve been working so hard in the off season and you know we’re ready for the season.” Kamden Kramer, McDowell Junior

“It’s really a brotherhood. It’s a family. We’ve grown closer and closer every day and like one of our coaches says, we win games in the locker room and in practice. We are really. We’re like a family so.” Tyler Grove, McDowell Senior